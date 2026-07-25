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  • /Maharashtra TET paper leak: Alleged kingpin Bijendra Gupta, aide arrested in Bihar

Maharashtra TET paper leak: Alleged kingpin Bijendra Gupta, aide arrested in Bihar

 The two accused had been on the run for a long time before being traced and arrested by a special team of the Bhiwandi Police during a targeted operation in Bihar.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Maharashtra TET paper leak: Alleged kingpin Bijendra Gupta, aide arrested in Bihar
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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