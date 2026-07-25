/Maharashtra TET paper leak: Alleged kingpin Bijendra Gupta, aide arrested in Bihar

In a major breakthrough in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, police have arrested the alleged mastermind of the racket, Bijendra Gupta, along with his associate, Indrajeet Singh alias Piku, from Bihar. The two accused had been on the run for a long time before being traced and arrested by a special team of the Bhiwandi Police during a targeted operation in Bihar.
According to a police official, Gupta had managed to evade arrest despite repeated raids and search operations carried out by investigating agencies. Acting on specific intelligence, the Bhiwandi Police tracked his location and successfully apprehended both accused.
Investigators described the arrests as a significant step in the probe into the alleged examination fraud.
Following his arrest, Gupta was flown from Bihar to Pune Airport under tight security. He is being taken to Bhiwandi, where police are expected to produce him before a court and seek his custody for further questioning.
Officials believe his custodial interrogation could provide vital information about the alleged paper leak network and help identify others involved in the racket.
Investigating agencies consider Gupta a key figure in the syndicate. They expect questioning to reveal how the alleged paper leak was planned and carried out, the roles of other members, the methods used to manipulate the examination process, and the network's operational reach across different regions.
The investigation is also expected to focus on the financial trail behind the alleged racket. Police are examining the movement of funds, sources of financial backing, and the channels through which the network is believed to have operated. Officials hope this will help uncover the wider conspiracy and identify other beneficiaries or collaborators.
According to investigators, Gupta's name has also surfaced in several other high-profile examination paper leak cases.
Police said several accused, including Gupta's wife, had already been arrested earlier in connection with the Maharashtra TET paper leak case. However, Gupta had remained absconding until his arrest in Bihar.
With the alleged mastermind now in custody, investigators expect the next phase of the probe to uncover fresh leads and provide a clearer picture of the full extent of the examination fraud network.
(With IANS inputs)
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