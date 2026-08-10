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Maharashtra: Three girls die after suspected snakebite at ashram school; 2 critical

One student is in critical condition, two others are serious, while 14 girls have been kept under medical observation as a precaution.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Maharashtra: Three girls die after suspected snakebite at ashram school; 2 critical

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Maharashtra: Three girls die after suspected snakebite at ashram school; 2 critical
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