Ahmednagar: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said that the upcoming period drama 'Chhaava' should be shown to "historians and scholars" and if they raise objections then "we will not let it be released." Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar.

While talking to the media, he said, "The movie shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. The director should cut this part. This movie should be shown to historians and scholars. If they raise objections, we will not let it be released." Earlier taking to his X, Samant praised the effort to bring Sambhaji Maharaj's story to the big screen but insisted that utmost care should be taken to ensure historical accuracy and respect for the Maratha king.

Samant also asked the producers and directors of 'Chhaava' to act responsibly, warning that the film's release could be "blocked" if any offensive content remains. "It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati.

However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated," Samant said on X.

"Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!" he added.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. 'Chhaava' is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."