Maharashtra Vote Counting Begins For 2025 Washim And Trimbakeshwar Municipal Councils And Nagar Panchayat Elections

The counting of votes for the Washim Municipal Council, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council, and Nagar Panchayat elections 2025 commenced on Sunday.

At the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council, the strongroom was opened and the vote-counting process began after the seals were broken in the presence of contesting candidates and their authorised representatives.

Voting for the civic body elections was held on Saturday, with voters turning up at polling booths early in the day to exercise their franchise. Ahead of the municipal polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, stating that it would emerge victorious. Speaking to reporters in Thane, Shinde said that the alliance had contested the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together and would follow the same approach in the municipal polls as well, asserting that the Mahayuti would win.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the State Election Commission’s decision to announce the civic elections, stating that it is not appropriate for municipal bodies to remain under administrative control for long periods in a democratic setup. He said that elected representatives are essential for the smooth functioning of local bodies.

Expressing confidence in the government’s performance, Fadnavis said that the ruling alliance expects a public mandate based on its development work. On the issue of alliances and seat-sharing, he added that the Mahayuti is working towards contesting the municipal elections together across most parts of the state. However, he noted that in a few places, alliances between the BJP and the NCP may also be seen.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has reiterated its commitment to jointly contest the civic polls.