MAHARASHTRA RAINFALL

Maharashtra Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms From May 21 To 24

The IMD has issued a weather alert for Maharashtra from May 21–24, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds due to a developing low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 07:23 AM IST|Source:
Maharashtra Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms From May 21 To 24 People use umbrella during heavy rain, at Dadar in Mumbai (IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain over many areas of Maharashtra in the next four days, with the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds from a developing weather pattern in the Arabian Sea. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast. The system will likely turn into a low-pressure area by May 22 and could strengthen as it travels northward.

"Rainfall activity is expected to intensify in Maharashtra between May 21 and May 24 due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation," said Shubhangi Bhute, a meteorologist at the IMD. She further stated that areas such as South Konkan, South-central Maharashtra, and Mumbai will be impacted.

"There is a possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated pockets. Gusty winds ranging from 30–40 km/h, and possibly higher, may also occur in affected areas," Bhute noted.

People and local administrators have been asked to be on guard as the weather is likely to remain unsettled over the next few days. The IMD has also asked fishermen and coastal residents to be on their guard, as the sea conditions could be risky.

Subsequent updates will be made available as the low-pressure system deepens.

