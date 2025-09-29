Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai On Orange Alert As IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning; Schools Closed In THIS District - CHECK Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for several areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad. It also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Monday.

Informing the public about the IMD's Orange Alert for Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated in a post on X that it is actively working on the ground in response to the ongoing rainfall.

Thane Rains

As per ANI, Thane district Collector Shrikrishna Panchal said that relocation plans are in place for 42 riverside villages in the district.

"From yesterday evening, there was an orange and red alert in the district. Heavy rain occurred in Thane district and neighbouring districts last night, with several places receiving over 100 mm of rain. Today, a meeting was held with all the officials. As water is being released from dams, relocation plans are in place for 42 riverside villages if needed, and alternative arrangements are being made for affected areas," Panchal told reporters.

Palghar Rains

As IMD's warning also covers Maharashtra Palghar, the District Information Office, in a post on X, informed, "All medium schools and colleges in Palghar district have declared a holiday on 29/09/2025."

Maharashtra Govt's Action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated on Sunday that officials are on alert and prepared to manage heavy rainfall, following the ongoing flood situation in several districts.

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a detailed review of the flood situation in Jalna and Latur districts on Sunday, directing the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations while ensuring the safety of citizens amid continuing heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

IMD Warning For Maharashtra

The weather department had earlier warned of increased rainfall intensity in many districts of Maharashtra between September 27 and September 30.

According to the state government, widespread and heavy rainfall is expected in the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has advised citizens to remain alert due to the possibility of urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

(with ANI inputs)