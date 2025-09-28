Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai Witnesses Rain, Waterlogging In Shirdi | Visuals

Maharashtra's capital city witnessed rainfall on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan- Goa, Marathwada, and the Ghats area of Madhya-Maharashtra.

The visuals from Marine Drive showed rain lashing Mumbai, while the movement of vehicles continued.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/qqxSFyBIPF — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, a heavy downpour in Shirdi, Maharashtra, caused waterlogging in the area.

Shirdi, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in the area and torrential rain continues pic.twitter.com/nroEjsNaRB — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2025

IMD Warning For Maharashtra

The IMD on Saturday issued a warning of increased rainfall intensity in many districts of the state between September 27 and September 30, said a Maharashtra government statement, as per ANI.

According to the Maharashtra government, widespread rainfall and heavy rainfall are predicted in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. The State Emergency Operation Centre has informed that citizens should be alert due to the possibility of urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Also Check: Hyderabad Rains: Musi River Overflows, 1,000 Evacuated As City Grapples With Torrential Floods | VIDEOS

The statement says that the State Emergency Operation Centre has issued instructions to all district administrations regarding possible heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of small and large landslides in the ghat area. There may also be a risk of flash floods. Instructions have also been issued to monitor the flow of rivers and take necessary action continuously.

Additionally, the state government has reportedly asked the citizens to avoid going to dangerous areas. Avoid going to flood-prone areas. The government also asked people to avoid staying under trees when lightning is falling. The government also instructed people to take care of all essential things for flood protection. Seek help from local shelter centres to protect yourself from flood disasters and avoid unnecessary travel in flood situations.

The government has also provided emergency contact numbers of the districts, where a possible flood situation is likely to arise-

Dharashiv 02472-227301,

Beed-02442-299299,

Parbhani- 02452-226400,

Latur - 02382- 220204,

Ratnagiri- 705722233,

Sindhudurg-02362- 228847,

Pune- 9370960061,

Solapur- 0217-2731012,

Ahilyanagar 0241-2323844,

Nanded-02462-235077,

Raigad- 8275152363,

Palghar- 02525- 297474,

Thane- 9372338827,

Satara- 02162- 232349,

Mumbai city and suburbs- 1916/022- 69403344.

(with agencies' inputs)