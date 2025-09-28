Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965522https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-weather-update-mumbai-witnesses-rain-waterlogging-in-shirdi-visuals-2965522.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA RAIN NEWS

Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai Witnesses Rain, Waterlogging In Shirdi | Visuals

The IMD on Saturday issued a warning of increased rainfall intensity in many districts of the state between September 27 and September 30. Meanwhile, a heavy downpour in Shirdi, Maharashtra, caused waterlogging.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 09:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai Witnesses Rain, Waterlogging In Shirdi | Visuals Rain visuals from Marine Drive (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Maharashtra's capital city witnessed rainfall on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy to very heavy rain  with gusty winds 30-40 kmph to occur at isolated places in the districts of   Konkan- Goa, Marathwada, and the Ghats area of Madhya-Maharashtra.

The visuals from Marine Drive showed rain lashing Mumbai, while the movement of vehicles continued. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, a heavy downpour in Shirdi, Maharashtra, caused waterlogging in the area. 

IMD Warning For Maharashtra 

The IMD on Saturday issued a warning of increased rainfall intensity in many districts of the state between September 27 and September 30, said a Maharashtra government statement, as per ANI.

According to the Maharashtra government, widespread rainfall and heavy rainfall are predicted in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. The State Emergency Operation Centre has informed that citizens should be alert due to the possibility of urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Also Check: Hyderabad Rains: Musi River Overflows, 1,000 Evacuated As City Grapples With Torrential Floods | VIDEOS

The statement says that the State Emergency Operation Centre has issued instructions to all district administrations regarding possible heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of small and large landslides in the ghat area. There may also be a risk of flash floods. Instructions have also been issued to monitor the flow of rivers and take necessary action continuously.

Additionally, the state government has reportedly asked the citizens to avoid going to dangerous areas. Avoid going to flood-prone areas. The government also asked people to avoid staying under trees when lightning is falling. The government also instructed people to take care of all essential things for flood protection. Seek help from local shelter centres to protect yourself from flood disasters and avoid unnecessary travel in flood situations.

The government has also provided emergency contact numbers of the districts, where a possible flood situation is likely to arise-

Dharashiv 02472-227301, 
Beed-02442-299299, 
Parbhani- 02452-226400, 
Latur - 02382- 220204, 
Ratnagiri- 705722233, 
Sindhudurg-02362- 228847, 
Pune- 9370960061, 
Solapur- 0217-2731012, 
Ahilyanagar 0241-2323844, 
Nanded-02462-235077, 
Raigad- 8275152363, 
Palghar- 02525- 297474,
Thane- 9372338827, 
Satara- 02162- 232349, 
Mumbai city and suburbs- 1916/022- 69403344. 

(with agencies' inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh