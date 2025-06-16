Maharashtra Weather Update: Red Alert Issued In Raigad As Heavy Rains Batter State; Mumbai On Yellow Alert

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued alerts for various regions of Maharashtra as the monsoon becomes active. A red alert has been issued for Raigad district, while orange alerts are in effect for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune ghat section, Satara ghat section, and Kolhapur ghat section. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Nashik ghat section, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Gadchiroli.

The weather bureau has predicted thunderstorms with lightning in several districts, including Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli. The intensity of rains is expected to increase throughout the day, causing disruptions in traffic and daily life.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning of heavy rains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai city and suburbs, for the next three hours. Residents are advised to contact the BMC's main control room helpline number 1916 in case of emergencies.

Taking to the social media platform, BMC wrote, "The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai city and suburbs) for the next three hours. For help in an emergency or official purposes, contact the BMC’s main control room helpline number 1916.”

भारतीय हवामान खात्याकडून मुंबई महानगरात (मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरे) पुढील ३ तासांसाठी मुसळधार पावसाचा इशारा देण्यात आला आहे.



आपत्कालीन परिस्थितीत मदतीसाठी किंवा अधिकृत माहितीसाठी बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या मुख्य नियंत्रण कक्षाच्या १९१६ या मदतसेवा क्रमांकावर संपर्क साधावा.… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Heavy rainfall has caused disruptions in traffic and daily life in several areas, including Vasai-Virar, where many low-lying areas have been submerged. The Central, Western, and Harbour Railways in Mumbai are running late by 5 to 10 minutes due to the rain.

The state government has asked the respective Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to keep vigil and be prepared to conduct relief and rescue works. The state emergency operations centre at Mantralaya is in touch with all districts to streamline relief and rescue efforts.

According to the state government sources, a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over South Central Maharashtra and the Bay of Bengal, which has led to the activation of the monsoon. The monsoon is expected to advance over Vidarbha, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha as the weather conditions are conducive for its progress.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over South Central Maharashtra and its vicinity at a height of 7.6 km above sea level. Cyclonic circulation is also prevailing over the Bay of Bengal at a height of 3.1 to 7.6 km above sea level. Due to this, the monsoon has now become active. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon will advance over Vidarbha, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha as the weather is conducive for the advance of the monsoon,” said state government sources.

Mumbai and Pune cities have been receiving continuous rain since the night. Heavy rain has been recorded in the Pune area, with 113 mm of rain recorded in the Varandha Ghat Shirgaon area. The weather bureau has predicted that the intensity of rain will decrease in Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday and Wednesday, with moderate rain expected.

(Inputs from IANS)