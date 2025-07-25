Maharashtra Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Batters Mumbai; IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have been placed under a red alert for intense rain during the coming two days. Between Thursday and Friday morning, Mumbai recorded significant rainfall, with the Santacruz observatory reporting 24 mm and the Colaba station 22 mm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also raised a four-day alert for high tides in the Arabian Sea, expected to continue until July 27. Wave heights are predicted to peak at 4.66 meters around 12:40 pm on Friday, further raising concerns of flooding.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Bandra Kurla Complex area. pic.twitter.com/AwoGqZuHTP — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

Heavy rainfall has led to widespread disruptions across Mumbai. In the past 24 hours, two houses collapses were reported in the island city division. The city also experienced 11 tree falls, six in the western suburbs, three in the island city, and two in the eastern suburbs.

Additionally, 10 cases of short circuits were recorded, with five in the island city and four in the eastern suburbs. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in any of these incidents.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Andheri East. pic.twitter.com/k4DNyESjw2 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

Traffic authorities have issued advisories urging citizens to stay indoors unless necessary, avoid coastal areas, and exercise caution while driving. The Andheri subway remains closed due to severe waterlogging, with traffic diverted via Gokhale and Thackeray bridges. Officials are on high alert, ready to assist residents, and emergency numbers 100, 112, and 103 have been made available for urgent help.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Underpass closed due to waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Andheri East. pic.twitter.com/rEUmiX9iSO — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

The IMD attributes the heavy rainfall to a low-pressure area that intensified into a depression over Rajasthan on July 15, combined with another low-pressure system over Jharkhand. These weather systems have funneled moisture into Mumbai, causing sudden and intense downpours, especially in the suburbs. Areas like Ghatkopar, Powai, and Vikhroli received over 80 mm of rain within a few hours.

Mumbai’s unique geography, situated on a narrow coastal strip along the Arabian Sea, means its weather can change rapidly and unpredictably. Meteorologists acknowledge that forecasting for such a specific area remains challenging, but efforts are underway to improve accuracy by installing additional monitoring equipment.

Amid the ongoing rains, BMC workers have been actively working to clear stagnant water from low-lying areas to keep drainage systems flowing smoothly.