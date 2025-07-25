Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2936685https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-weather-updates-heavy-rain-batters-mumbai-imd-issues-red-alert-for-raigad-2936685.html
NewsIndia
MUMBAI RAIN UPDATE

Maharashtra Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Batters Mumbai; IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also raised a four-day alert for high tides in the Arabian Sea, expected to continue until July 27. Wave heights are predicted to peak at 4.66 meters around 12:40 pm on Friday, further raising concerns of flooding.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Batters Mumbai; IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad Representational Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have been placed under a red alert for intense rain during the coming two days. Between Thursday and Friday morning, Mumbai recorded significant rainfall, with the Santacruz observatory reporting 24 mm and the Colaba station 22 mm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also raised a four-day alert for high tides in the Arabian Sea, expected to continue until July 27. Wave heights are predicted to peak at 4.66 meters around 12:40 pm on Friday, further raising concerns of flooding.

Heavy rainfall has led to widespread disruptions across Mumbai. In the past 24 hours, two houses collapses were reported in the island city division. The city also experienced 11 tree falls, six in the western suburbs, three in the island city, and two in the eastern suburbs.

Additionally, 10 cases of short circuits were recorded, with five in the island city and four in the eastern suburbs. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in any of these incidents.

Traffic authorities have issued advisories urging citizens to stay indoors unless necessary, avoid coastal areas, and exercise caution while driving. The Andheri subway remains closed due to severe waterlogging, with traffic diverted via Gokhale and Thackeray bridges. Officials are on high alert, ready to assist residents, and emergency numbers 100, 112, and 103 have been made available for urgent help.

The IMD attributes the heavy rainfall to a low-pressure area that intensified into a depression over Rajasthan on July 15, combined with another low-pressure system over Jharkhand. These weather systems have funneled moisture into Mumbai, causing sudden and intense downpours, especially in the suburbs. Areas like Ghatkopar, Powai, and Vikhroli received over 80 mm of rain within a few hours.

Mumbai’s unique geography, situated on a narrow coastal strip along the Arabian Sea, means its weather can change rapidly and unpredictably. Meteorologists acknowledge that forecasting for such a specific area remains challenging, but efforts are underway to improve accuracy by installing additional monitoring equipment.

Amid the ongoing rains, BMC workers have been actively working to clear stagnant water from low-lying areas to keep drainage systems flowing smoothly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK