Maharashtra Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide, Accuses Police Sub-Inspector Of Rape

A shocking case from Maharashtra has sparked outrage after a woman doctor, working at the Phaltan sub-district hospital, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday night. In a note written on her left palm, she accused Police Inspector Gopal Badne of raping her four times and subjecting her to months of physical and mental torture. The accused officer has since been suspended.

"A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken," ANI quoted Satara District SP Tushar Doshi as saying.

Meanwhile, the victim’s cousin brother made a sensational claim, alleging that she was under immense police and political pressure to manipulate post-mortem reports.

"There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," the victim's cousin brother said.

According to reports, the doctor had earlier lodged a written complaint on June 19 with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Phaltan Sub-Divisional Office. In her letter, she accused three officers from the Phaltan Rural Police Department of harassment and sought legal action. However, no effective steps were taken at the time.

Her death has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra. State Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar condemned the incident, questioning the government’s failure to protect the victim. “When the protector becomes the predator, how can justice prevail? Despite her earlier complaint, no action was taken. The Mahayuti government’s tendency to shield police officers is emboldening such crimes,” he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women confirmed it has taken cognizance of the case. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Phaltan City Police Station under Sections 64(2)(N) and 108 of the Indian Penal Code. A search operation is underway to locate the absconding accused officers, Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar.

"The State Women's Commission has taken note of this. Currently, a case has been registered at the Phaltan City Police Station under Sections 64(2)(N) and 108 of the Indian Penal Code. A search team has been dispatched to arrest the absconding accused, Gopal Badne and Prashant Bankar," the Commission said in a post on X.

The Commission also directed police to investigate why the woman’s earlier complaint went unanswered and to ensure strict action against those responsible for negligence and harassment.

