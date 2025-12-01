Maharashtra Woman ‘Marries’ Dead Boyfriend, Applies His Blood As Sindoor; Alleges Brother Killed Him After Police Taunt

A shocking case of alleged honour killing in Maharashtra’s Nanded has taken a darker turn after 21-year-old Anchal Mamidwar claimed that two policemen encouraged her brothers to kill her partner, 20-year-old Saksham Tate. The couple had been in a relationship for three years, but the young man was brutally murdered last week, reportedly over caste hostility.

Videos of Anchal performing symbolic wedding rituals beside Saksham’s body have gone viral, capturing the scale of her grief. She said her family had pretended to accept their relationship, only to betray her. “We were together for three years. We saw a lot of dreams. My brothers had assured me they would organise our wedding. But they betrayed us at the last moment,” she said.

Anchal said she met Saksham through Instagram and not through her brothers, as previously suggested. She added that her family regularly interacted with him in a friendly manner. “They would be nice to him and eat together. They convinced him that all was well. We had no idea something like this would happen,” she said.

Caste Objections And Pressure To Convert

Belonging to the Special Backwards Class, Anchal said her family objected to Saksham’s caste, referring to him dismissively as a “Jai Bhimwala”, a term associated with Dalit identity. She recalled her father telling Saksham he would need to convert to Hinduism to marry her. “Saksham was ready to do everything to marry me. But I don’t know what happened,” she said.

Serious Allegations Against Police

Anchal accused two police officers, Dheeraj Komalwar and Maheet Asarwar, of provoking her brothers shortly before the killing. She said her younger brother forced her to accompany him to a police station and asked her to file a false complaint against Saksham.

She told NDTV, “The cops told my brother, ‘You keep coming here after killing people. Why don’t you kill the man your sister is involved with?’ My brother said, ‘Okay, I will kill him by evening and come to you.’” She questioned how the public could trust law enforcement if officers made such remarks. Saksham is also understood to have had a criminal record.

On Thursday evening, Saksham was with friends when Himesh Mamidwar confronted him. The quarrel escalated, and Himesh allegedly shot Saksham, the bullet striking his ribs, before smashing a tile on his head, killing him instantly.

Himesh, his brother Sahil, their father Gajanan Mamidwar and three others have been arrested. They are charged with murder, unlawful assembly and rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Arms Act.

A Funeral That Became Wedding

The following evening, as preparations for Saksham’s last rites were underway, Anchal arrived at his home and symbolically “married” his body. She said, “My family often threatened to kill Saksham, and now my father and brothers have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged.” She has since moved in with Saksham’s family.

“Killed Over Caste”

Anchal said her family has disowned her permanently. “This murder happened due to caste. My father and brothers used to say, ‘We are gangsters, and Saksham knows this. How can he dare to speak to our daughter?” she asked.

Determined to seek justice, she added, “So many people are with me. People should not be killed over caste.”