Maharastra: Congress MLA Raju Parwe Jumps Ship, Joins Shinde's Shiv Sena

Raju Parwe resigned from Congress early in the day and later joined Shiv Sena in presence of CM Eknath Sinde

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 12:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Just a few weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections in India, Congress reserved another shock in Maharastra after the resignation of state senior leader Raju Parwe. Umred constituency MLA Raju Parwe on Sunday joined Shiv Sena in the presence of the party's prominent leader. 

Parwe resigned from Congress early in the day and later joined Shiv Sena at 'Varsha' the official residence of CM Sinde in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dupty Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Parve won the Umred seat in Nagpur district in the 2019 assembly elections on a Congress ticket. Now, this inclusion of Parwe can be seen as a boost for the Shiv Sena ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the coming Lok Sabha Polls. Maharashtra ranks second in parliamentary representation, following Uttar Pradesh with 80 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena won 18 out of 23 seats in the state.

