Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations: PM Modi extends wishes as devotees flock to temples nationwide
#MAHASHIVRATRI

Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations: PM Modi extends wishes as devotees flock to temples nationwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Mahashivratri greetings to citizens, praying for their well-being and prosperity.

|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Source: ANI
Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations: PM Modi extends wishes as devotees flock to temples nationwideDevotees dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati take part in a procession on the eve of Maha Shivratri in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

In an X post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Shiva's blessings, stating that the deity's divine grace brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength to individuals and the nation.

"To all my family members across the country, countless best wishes on Mahashivratri. My prayer is that Adidev Mahadev always keep His grace upon everyone. By His blessings, may all be blessed with well-being and may our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at the peak of prosperity," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai also prayed at the Pataleshwar Temple in Hajipur on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

The devotees turned out in large numbers at the Sangam ghats on Sunday to participate in the holy Mahashivaratri snan of the Magh Mela.

The administration has implemented strict security measures, with Uttar Pradesh ATS mobile patrol squads actively monitoring the Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026 as pilgrims continue to arrive for the sacred dip.

Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said that Mahashivaratri marks the last 'snan parv' of the Magh Mela, drawing a massive influx of devotees. He informed that around 10 lakh people have already taken the holy dip so far.

In addition to Prayagraj, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

Similarly, devotees flocked together at temples across the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where devotees offered prayers with deep reverence. 

