Mahatma Gandhi statue defaced in Washington by Khalistan supporters in protest against farm laws

In a shocking incident, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was desecrated in Washington on Saturday (December 12) by some supporters of Khalistani movement during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three new farm laws implemented by the Centre.

The youths were also spotted waving ‘Khalistan’ flags during the protest. A yellow coloured flag was draped over Gandhi's statue along with cardboard cutouts and placards pasted on it.

The Indian Embassy in the US raised strong objection to the incident and condemned the ‘mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters’.

“The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on 12 December, 2020. The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice,” it said in a statement.

The Indian Embassy also lodged a strong protest with the US law enforcement agencies and has urged the Department of State to probe the matter and take strict action against those involved in this incident.

On Saturday, several Sikhs from in and around Greater Washington DC area, Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, carried out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC to register their protest against the new farm laws.

But the separatist Sikhs soon hijacked the peaceful protest and they started raising anti-India slogans. These people were seen carrying Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners which said they represent The Republic of Khalistan.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws and block the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday (December 15).

Live TV

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding the repeal of new farm laws.