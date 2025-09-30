Mahatma Gandhi Statue In London Vandalised With Anti-India Graffiti Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

Just two days before Gandhi Jayanti, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London was vandalised on Monday, sparking anger and widespread condemnation. Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2 every year, is also recognised globally as the International Day of Non-Violence.

The bronze statue, created by sculptor Fredda Brilliant and unveiled in 1968, depicts Mahatma Gandhi in a meditative seated position. On Monday, anti-India graffiti was scribbled on the base of the statue, which is seen as a symbol of peace and Gandhi’s legacy in central London.

India Condemns the Act

The High Commission of India in London strongly condemned the incident, calling it a shameful and violent attack on Gandhi’s ideals. In a statement shared on social media, they said, “The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma.”

Indian officials immediately contacted local authorities, including the Metropolitan Police and Camden Council, to ensure the statue was restored to its original dignity. A team from the High Commission visited the site and is coordinating the clean-up and repair efforts.

Historical Significance of the Statue

The Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square holds special importance. It was installed in 1968 with the support of the India League and commemorates Gandhi’s time as a law student at nearby University College London. The inscription on the plinth reads: “Mahatma Gandhi, 1869–1948.”

For decades, the site has been a gathering point for Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in the UK, drawing diplomats, community members, and admirers of Gandhi’s philosophy of peace and non-violence.

Investigation Underway

Authorities in London have launched an investigation into the vandalism and are working to identify those responsible. The act has caused widespread outrage, especially as it has come just before October 2, when people around the world pay tribute to Gandhi’s life and message of harmony.

Officials said that efforts are being made to restore the statue quickly, so that Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the site can go ahead as planned.