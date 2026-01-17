BMC Polls 2026: In the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the BJP, in alliance with the Shiv Sena, secured a comfortable victory with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party and winning 88 seats.

Check the key takeaways from the BMC election results 2026:

1- Mahayuti's Victory

ANI reported, citing the official figures released by the Election Commission and the BMC, that the BJP won 89 seats. Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5 per cent of the total vote share.

Thus, together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the BMC.

2- 'Marathi Manoos' Pitch

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), won 65 seats.

The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

However, the Thackeray brothers together gave a tough fight to the BJP–Shiv Sena combine in the race for a majority.

3- Congress Delivers A Flop Show

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share.

Thus, the Congress contested the elections in an alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and is in the fourth position.

4- The Uncle-Nephew Alliance

The two NCP factions (NCP and NCP–Sharad Pawar) together have won four seats, indicating a limited footprint in the Mumbai municipal area.

5- The Surprise Emergence

AIMIM sprang a surprise by winning eight seats, compared to two seats won by the Samajwadi Party. The party has hinted at consolidating its presence in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra ahead of the next Assembly polls slated for 2029, IANS reported.

