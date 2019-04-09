Mahesana Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Mahesana constituency covers seven assembly segments – Unjha, Visnagar, Bechraji, Kadi, Mahesana, Vijapur and Mansa.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jayshreeben Kanubhai Patel, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes. She had defeated Jivabhai Ambalal Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC). Jayshreeben had secured 580250 votes while Jivabhai Ambalal Patel got 371359 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 67.03 percent across 1621 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Kevalji Thakor of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Mahmad Azam Haiderkhan Pathan who was an Independent.

In the year 2009, Jayshreeben Kanubhai Patel of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 20 thousand votes against INC's Jivabhai Ambalal Patel. While Jayshreeben got 334631 seats, ivabhai Ambalal Patel secured 312766 seats.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Laljibhai Patel who was an Independent and Zala Rudradattsinh Vanrajsinh of the Bahujan Samaj Party.