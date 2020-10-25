हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

Mahesh Kanodia, former BJP MP and musician dies at 83; PM Narendra Modi condoles demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and popular Gujarati musician Mahesh Kanodia.

File photo

Mahesh Kanodia, 83, died Sunday morning in Gandhinagar. The former lawmaker from Patan parliamentary constituency was keeping unwell for a long time.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi tweeted in Gujarati and Hindi. He wrote: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Mahesh Kanodiaji. He was a multitalented singer, who got much love from people. As a politician too he was committed to the empowerment of the poor and underprivileged."

The PM also spoke the brother of the deceased politician and conveyed his condolences to them. "I spoke to Hitu Kanodiaji and conveyed my condolences to the kin," PM Modi`s tweet read. 

Mahesh Kanodia, 83, died Sunday morning in Gandhinagar. The former lawmaker from Patan parliamentary constituency was keeping unwell for a long time. 

Apart from PM Modi several Gujarati celebrities too condoled the demise of the legendary singer. Mahesh Kanodia could sing in 32 voices including female ones.

