/Maheshwari samaj Ghaziabad trust organises Diwali sneh milan and dandiya night

Maheshwari Samaj Ghaziabad Trust, in association with Maheshwari Mahila Sangathan, organised a Diwali Sneh Milan and Dandiya Night at Celebration Ground-2, Main Arthala, GT Road, near Arthala Metro Station, Ghaziabad, on Saturday.
The event brought together families from the community to celebrate Diwali, strengthen social bonds and encourage participation across generations.
The programme was attended by Chief Guest Shyam Jajoo, Guest of Honour Rajendra Kalantri, Special Guest and Sponsor Neeraj Paltani, and invited guests Anoop Maheshwari and Navneet Paltani.
The guests were welcomed at the event, where the importance of community unity, active participation and preserving cultural traditions was emphasised.
Dandiya, music and cultural performances added to the festive atmosphere, while families had the opportunity to interact and celebrate together. The active participation of Maheshwari Mahila Sangathan also contributed to the spirit of the gathering.
Community members exchanged Diwali greetings and reiterated the importance of staying connected through shared cultural and social activities.
Maheshwari Samaj Ghaziabad Trust thanked the guests, sponsors, organisers, performers, volunteers and community members who contributed to the event’s success.
The Trust also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting unity, cooperation and community engagement through future social and cultural initiatives.
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