Mahila Samriddhi Yojna Registration Starts March 8 In Delhi: Can BJP CM Rekha Gupta Afford To Delay?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce details about the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna on March 8. This scheme was one of the key promises made by the party during the Delhi Assembly election campaign. According to party leaders, work on defining the eligibility categories for the scheme, which offers financial assistance of Rs 2,500, will begin on the same day. Registrations for the scheme will also commence on March 8, and the process is expected to take around a month before the funds start being credited to beneficiaries' accounts. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari confirmed these developments while discussing the party's plans.

During the poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised that the scheme would be approved in the first cabinet meeting with the first payout on March 8. However, it did not seem to do as promised. The Aam Aadmi Party has been accusing the BJP government of fooling people by making false promises. On the other hand, the Delhi BJP has accused the previous AAP government of leaving the coffers empty.

Now, the question is, can the BJP and CM Rekha Gupta afford to delay the payout? The Aam Aadmi Party had promised Rs 1,000 monthly pay to women in Punjab which was not delivered even after two years in power. When the AAP made a similar promise in Delhi, the BJP was quick to point out the Punjab case where the AAP failed to deliver. The BJP's point seemed to have resonated with the voters as the AAP failed to get votes.

Now, the Bihar assembly elections are due in November where the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has already promised a similar scheme under Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana. The NDA is also likely to make a similar promise but if it fails to deliver in Delhi, the opposition would get a weapon against the BJP and it may hurt badly in the polls.