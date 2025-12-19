BREAKING | Cash-For-Query Case: Delhi High Court Quashes Lokpal Sanction Against TMC's Mahua Moitra
The Delhi High Court has set aside the Lokpal’s order sanctioning a CBI chargesheet against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. In a massive legal win, the court quashed the 2024 cash-for-query case sanction, stalling the probe. Read the full High Court verdict details here.
Trending Photos
In a significant legal victory for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the Lokpal’s order directing a probe into the 2024 "cash-for-query" allegations. The court’s decision comes as a major reprieve for the MP, who has consistently challenged the validity of the sanctions against her.
More details are awaited...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv