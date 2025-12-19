Advertisement
BREAKING | Cash-For-Query Case: Delhi High Court Quashes Lokpal Sanction Against TMC's Mahua Moitra
MAHUA MOITRA

BREAKING | Cash-For-Query Case: Delhi High Court Quashes Lokpal Sanction Against TMC's Mahua Moitra

The Delhi High Court has set aside the Lokpal’s order sanctioning a CBI chargesheet against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. In a massive legal win, the court quashed the 2024 cash-for-query case sanction, stalling the probe. Read the full High Court verdict details here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING | Cash-For-Query Case: Delhi High Court Quashes Lokpal Sanction Against TMC's Mahua MoitraTrinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra. (Photo: IANS)

In a significant legal victory for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the Lokpal’s order directing a probe into the 2024 "cash-for-query" allegations. The court’s decision comes as a major reprieve for the MP, who has consistently challenged the validity of the sanctions against her.

More details are awaited...

