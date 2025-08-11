Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Over Cash-For-Query Media Reports

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Monday approached the Delhi High Court, expressing concern over alleged media reports about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitting its findings to the Lokpal of India in the ongoing cash-for-query case.

Justice Sachin Datta, who heard the matter, indicated that the petition would be disposed of with directions for all parties to "strictly maintain" confidentiality. "There is no doubt that confidentiality has to be maintained. Everyone is bound to maintain it," Justice Datta remarked during the brief hearing.

Advocate Samudra Sarangi, representing Moitra, clarified that the plea did not seek the removal of any media content but stressed that the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, and relevant circulars should be adhered to. He submitted that details of the CBI's report being filed had appeared in the public domain soon after it was submitted to the Lokpal.

The CBI is understood to have recently handed over its report to the anti-corruption ombudsman in connection with the case involving Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani. While the contents of the report remain undisclosed, the Lokpal will examine the findings and decide on the next steps.

The matter stems from allegations made last year by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, claiming that Moitra had raised certain questions in Parliament in return for gifts and favours from Hiranandani, allegedly to target industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lokpal, after a preliminary inquiry, had directed the CBI to conduct a more detailed investigation, noting that there was prima facie evidence warranting further scrutiny.

In its earlier order, the Lokpal had underlined that public representatives are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity, given the trust placed in them by the public. It observed that corruption undermines legislative, administrative, social, and economic institutions, making vigilance and accountability crucial.

A detailed order from the High Court on Moitra's petition will be made available later.