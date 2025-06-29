New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday reiterated her party’s zero-tolerance policy on crimes against women and condemned misogynistic remarks made by two senior party colleagues, calling for accountability regardless of political affiliation.

Her comments came in the wake of public outrage over the gangrape of a 24-year-old law student from South Calcutta Law College, which led to the arrest of four men, including a former student and current office-bearer of the TMC’s student wing.

In a statement on Friday, the TMC officially distanced itself from controversial remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra regarding the case. While Banerjee had said women should be "aware of the company they keep" before going out with men of "dirty mindsets," Mitra went further, suggesting the survivor could have avoided the crime had she not gone to college alone. The party labeled their comments as "personal views" and said it “unequivocally condemns” such statements.

"The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever. Our stance remains resolute; we have zero tolerance for crimes against women and demand the strictest possible punishment for all those involved in this heinous crime," TMC posted on X.

Responding to this, Moitra posted on X, “Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them.”

The remark was widely seen as a rare instance of a sitting MP holding colleagues within her own party to account, reinforcing TMC’s public commitment to justice for women.

Earlier, Moitra had praised the swift action by Kolkata Police in the case, noting that all the accused were arrested within 12 hours. “College student’s rape investigation on war footing, @KolkataPolice identified & arrested all accused within 12 hrs, sent to 4-day custody. @AITCofficial & state govt has zero tolerance for crime against women- swiftest action taken in rape & POCSO cases,” she wrote contrasting TMC’s record with that of the BJP, accusing the ruling party at the Centre of protecting and even glorifying individuals convicted of heinous crimes. “Unlike @BJP4India who glorify, garland & reward rapists & killers,” she added.

According to police, the victim, a 24-year-old student, was gang-raped by three men, including Manojit Mishra, 31, the prime accused, a former student and current general secretary of the South Kolkata district unit of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). The others arrested are Zaib Ahmed, 19, a first-year student; Pramit Mukherjee, 20, another student; and a college security guard who has been accused of shielding the perpetrators by failing to report the crime, despite reportedly witnessing it unfold.

The brutal assault and the involvement of individuals with links to the ruling party have sparked widespread anger, both on the ground and online, prompting renewed calls for greater political accountability in handling crimes against women, not just through law enforcement but also in public discourse.