NewsIndia
MAHUA MOITRA

Mahua Moitra Reportedly Marries BJD Leader Pinaki Misra In Secret Germany

MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly got married to senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and four-time MP Pinaki Misra.

Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Image: X

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly got married to senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and four-time MP Pinaki Misra. As per the media reports, the wedding took place on May 3 in Germany, where both the leaders kept it extremely secret

 

