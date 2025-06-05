Mahua Moitra Reportedly Marries BJD Leader Pinaki Misra In Secret Germany
MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly got married to senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and four-time MP Pinaki Misra.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly got married to senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and four-time MP Pinaki Misra. As per the media reports, the wedding took place on May 3 in Germany, where both the leaders kept it extremely secret
