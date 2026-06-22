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  • /'Main aim to change constitution': Aaditya Thackeray attacks BJP amid row over rebel MPs' switch to Shinde's Shiv Sena

'Main aim to change constitution': Aaditya Thackeray attacks BJP amid row over rebel MPs' switch to Shinde's Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP amid rumours that six rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs would join the Eknath Shinde-led faction, accusing it of "breaking" UBT Sena's MPs and MLAs to gain enough votes in parliament to change the Constitution.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
'Main aim to change constitution': Aaditya Thackeray attacks BJP amid row over rebel MPs' switch to Shinde's Shiv Sena
Image Credit: IANS

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