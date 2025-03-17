'Maize' Is The New Political Weapon In Bihar Polls; Tejashwi Yadav Slams Centre Over Research Institute Relocation

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at the Central government for relocating the Regional Maize Research and Seed Production Center from Begusarai to Shivamogga in Karnataka. He termed the decision as ‘anti-farmer’ and ‘anti-Bihar,’ questioning why the BJP-led NDA government is allegedly against the state's interests.

“After all, what problem do Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA, and BJP have with Bihar and its farmers?” Yadav asked in a sharp attack.

He claimed that despite challenges like Nilgai attacks and floods, Bihar’s farmers lead the country in maize production. The research center, he said, plays a crucial role for farmers in districts like Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, and Samastipur. The decision to shift it, he alleged, would directly harm them.

आखिर बिहार और बिहार के किसानों से क्या दिक्कत है प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी, NDA और भाजपा को?



भारतीय मक्का अनुसंधान संस्थान (आईआईएमआर) के बेगूसराय स्थित क्षेत्रीय मक्का अनुसंधान एवं बीज उत्पादन केंद्र को नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने कर्नाटक के शिवमोग्गा में स्थानांतरित करने का… pic.twitter.com/qA1bMlz8KI — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 17, 2025

Yadav also reminded that the center in Begusarai was established on May 4, 1997, under the United Front government led by then-Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral and backed by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NDA allies, he claimed they were ‘helpless’ and unable to stop the shifting of institutes from Bihar. “They cannot establish new institutes or industries in Bihar, but they cheer when the existing ones are taken away,” he said.

Yadav also targeted Union Minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh, accusing him of focusing on Hindu-Muslim issues instead of standing up for Bihar’s farmers.

With Bihar politics heating up ahead of elections, the RJD leader’s attack is expected to fuel further debate on the NDA government’s policies toward the state.