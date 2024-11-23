Advertisement
MAJHGAON ELECTIONS 2024

Majhgaon Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

This time, the contest is primarily between key candidates Barkunwar Gagrai from the BJP and Niral Purti from the JMM, along with several independent candidates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Majhgaon is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand, located in the West Singhbhum district. The voting for the Majhgaon seat in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 70.8 percent. This time, the contest is primarily between key candidates Barkunwar Gagrai from the BJP and Niral Purti from the JMM, along with several independent candidates.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Niral Purty of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha secured a victory by defeating Bhupendra Pingua of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a significant margin of 47,192 votes.

The political dynamics in Majhgaon remain competitive as both the BJP and JMM continue to vie for control in this constituency, which holds a significant place in the West Singhbhum district.

