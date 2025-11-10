Major Anti-Terror Operation In J&K: 1,300 Searches, 12 CIK Raids, 9 Detained, 7 Arrested

In a massive crackdown on terrorism, over 1,300 locations were searched for terrorist links, while the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) raided 12 locations, including three jails, detaining nine people for questioning. Additionally, a major inter-state white-collar terrorist module was busted, leading to the arrest of seven individuals, including two doctors and an Imam, and the recovery of 2,900 kilograms of explosives. The Jammu and Kashmir Police continue their relentless war against terrorism.

Over the past three days, from November 8th to 10th, the JKP, with the assistance of other agencies, raided over 1,300 locations across 13 specific districts and areas as part of a comprehensive counter-terrorism operation.

The operation included multiple searches of OGW hideouts operating from Pakistan/PoK, suspected hideouts, and prisons. These hideouts were in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, and Handwara.

In addition to the JKP, the CIK and Counter -Intelligence Kashmir also conducted separate raids on November 8th and 9th to dismantle online radicalization and communication networks. During these raids, nine individuals, including a woman, were detained for questioning.

Actions were taken regarding the misuse of SIM cards by terrorist groups, but no arrests have been made in these special searches so far. In this regard, SIM-card vendors were raided and questioned across Kashmir. In this connection, searches were conducted at various locations in Kulgam, Kunzar (Baramulla), Sopore, Awantipora, and Shopian.

Achieving a major success in the anti-terrorism operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted an interstate and international terrorist module linked to the banned terrorist organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Under this operation, key terrorists have been arrested, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives has been recovered during coordinated searches in Jammu and Kashmir and other states.

The investigation revealed a white-collar terrorist network, in which radicalized professionals and students are in contact with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries.

The group is using encrypted channels for ideology, coordination, fundraising, and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable work. The accused were found to be involved in identifying individuals, radicalizing them, recruiting them into terrorist groups, raising funds, arranging logistics, and procuring weapons/ammunition and materials for preparing IEDs.

During the investigation, 7 individuals including two doctors and a mosque Imam were arrested. The investigation so far has resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices, weapons/ammunition, and materials for making IEDs. The following were recovered, One Chinese Star pistol, One Beretta pistol, One AK-56 rifle and One AK-Krinkov rifle and all those arms ammunition was recovered.

The recovery of 2900 kilograms of IED-making materials including explosives, chemicals, reagents, flammable materials, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote controls, timers, and metal sheets is big shocker to security forces. It's said this all arms and ammunition had reached in Jammu Kashmir and Faridabad via RS Pura and Kathua in Jammu and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

Police suspect that the doctors had become radicalized and were using their professional cover to aid in terrorist operations. Dr. Adeel has been described as a key terrorist, and Dr. Muzammil's involvement is under investigation. Furthermore, the role of several other individuals has come to light, and the process of searching and arresting them is underway.