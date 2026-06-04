Major blow to narco-terror: Srinagar Police demolish ₹2-crore illegal property of notorious drug peddler

Continuing its sustained and uncompromising crackdown on drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, Srinagar Police, in coordination with the Revenue Department, on Thursday demolished an illegally constructed three-storeyed residential structure worth approximately ₹2 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler, Sheikh Tasaduq, son of Gh. Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Mumkhan Mohalla, Rainawari, Srinagar.

According to Srinagar Police, the accused is involved in multiple NDPS cases, including FIR No. 112/2019 under Sections 8/20, 18, 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Awantipora, and FIR No. 81/2023 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Budgam. Police also stated that Tasaduq's spouse, Maroofa, is involved in FIR No. 217/2025 under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Pulwama in south Kashmir.

During a detailed investigation and verification of the assets owned by the accused, police established that the three-storeyed concrete house had been constructed on State land and was allegedly built using proceeds generated through the illegal narcotics trade. The action also led to the recovery of valuable government land worth crores from illegal occupation.

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Further investigation revealed that the property constituted illegally acquired assets and represented financial gains derived from unlawful narcotics activities, apart from being an unauthorised encroachment on State land.

After completing all requisite legal formalities and following due process of law, the structure was demolished in the presence of the concerned Revenue authorities.

Police said the intensified action forms part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's broader effort to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and ensure that illegally acquired assets of drug peddlers, including those backed from across the border, are identified and attached under the provisions of law.

Highlighting the scale of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive, authorities said that in the last 56 days, 878 FIRs have been registered and 945 drug smugglers and peddlers arrested. As many as 69 traffickers were booked under PIT-NDPS provisions, while 86 illegal properties allegedly raised through drug money were demolished.

The administration has also attached 119 immovable properties and seized assets worth crores linked to narcotics networks. Additionally, 467 driving licences have been suspended, recommendations have been made for the cancellation of passports of smugglers, and the registration of hundreds of vehicles linked to drug trafficking has been proposed for cancellation.