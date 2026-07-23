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CJI protests: Centre shunts out higher education secretary Vineet Joshi; Naresh Pal Gangwar takes charge

In a major administrative shake-up amid student protests, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi has been moved out; Naresh Pal Gangwar appointed as successor.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
CJI protests: Centre shunts out higher education secretary Vineet Joshi; Naresh Pal Gangwar takes charge
Image Credit: Major IAS reshuffle amid CJP protests: Govt overhauls Ministry of Education top brass.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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