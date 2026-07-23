/CJI protests: Centre shunts out higher education secretary Vineet Joshi; Naresh Pal Gangwar takes charge

In a top-level administrative overhaul amid sustained nationwide student demonstrations over examination irregularities, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has restructured top leadership within the Ministry of Education.
According to an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on July 23, 2026, Shri Vineet Joshi, IAS (MN:92), who served as Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been transferred to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as Secretary, replacing Shri Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS (WB:90) upon his superannuation.
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