Major cache of RPG ammunition recovered in joint operation in North Kashmir’s Baramulla

A major haul of rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) ammunition was recovered on Saturday night during a coordinated search operation in the Nilsar Kandi area of the Baramulla district, security officials said. The operation was carried out jointly by Baramulla Police, 52 Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF after specific intelligence suggested the presence of militant-related material in the area. During the search, forces seized 14 rounds of OG-7V RPG ammunition and nine rounds of PG-7P RPG ammunition.

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Officials said the recovery has averted a potential threat and represents a significant success in ongoing anti-terrorist efforts across North Kashmir. The ammunition was taken into custody for technical examination and forensic analysis, and a formal case has been registered under relevant sections of law.

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Security agencies said searches have been intensified in surrounding areas to trace any possible militant links and identify individuals involved in concealing the cache. Senior officials praised the operation as an example of strong coordination between police, the army, and paramilitary units in maintaining law and order and disrupting terror activities in the region.

No arrests were reported immediately, and further details were expected as investigations progress.

Massive counter-terror hunt

Earlier, security forces launched a massive, multi-area Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) across the dense forest stretches and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s mountain areas.

The intensified counter-terror combing operations follow a successfully foiled infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 12, 2026, in which one-armed intruder was neutralised.

Meanwhile, security agencies have also noted a sharp decline in local recruitment into terror ranks in recent years. According to official data, only one local youth reportedly joined a terrorist organisation since January 2025 till now.

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