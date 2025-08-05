Major Cloudburst Hits Dharali Near Harsil In Uttarkashi, Triggers Panic
A major cloudburst struck Dharali near Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday resultant in panic and potential damage in the region, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said.
Trending Photos
A major cloudburst struck Dharali near Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday resultant in panic and potential damage in the region, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement