UTTARAKHAND CLOUD BURST

Major Cloudburst Hits Dharali Near Harsil In Uttarkashi, Triggers Panic

A major cloudburst struck Dharali near Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday resultant in panic and potential damage in the region, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Major Cloudburst Hits Dharali Near Harsil In Uttarkashi, Triggers Panic Representative Image: ANI

