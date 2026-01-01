Advertisement
Major Fire Breaks Out At Cotton Storage Facility In Mumbai’s Wadi Bandar

A fire erupted at a cotton warehouse in Mumbai’s Wadi Bandar area, triggering panic as firefighters rushed to control the blaze.

|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 08:22 AM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai Warehouse Fire: A fire broke out at a cotton warehouse in the Wadi Bandar area of Mumbai, prompting a swift response from the fire department, officials said.

Multiple fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot late Wednesday night, and the blaze was brought under control after sustained firefighting efforts.Divisional Fire Officer Sachin Talekar said the department received information about the fire at around 11:45 pm.

"At 11:45, we received information about the fire breaking out. The fire was brought under control from all sides. There are no casualties," he said, adding that while the fire has been extinguished, cooling operations are still underway.

Officials are assessing the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.
Further details awaited. 

