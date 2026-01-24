Major heartburn for Pakistan this Republic Day; Islamabad set to see India’s might in never-before-seen form

India’s Republic Day celebrations this year will be unprecedented and are likely to cause heartburn to Pakistan that it will never forget. Scrambling to hide its failure during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan not only promoted its army chief to a field marshal position but also claimed victory. However, the destroyed terror sites struck runways still show a mirror to Pakistan and sang the Indian victory song. Now, the Indian Army has decided to showcase its indigenous prowess, used during Operation Sindoor, to the world via the Republic Day parade 2026.

For the first time, the Indian Air Force will fly the 'Sindoor' formation at the Republic Day parade, in which the fighter aircraft that took part in the Operation Sindoor will fly. The formation would include two each of Rafales, Su-30s, and MiG-29s, along with a single Jaguar fighter.

The Indian Armed Forces will showcase a tableau on Operation Sindoor with a motto of "Victory through jointness", highlighting India's success and the coordination of the tri-services in the military operation against Pakistan's terror infrastructure, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The air force tableau will also showcase the S400 system, that executing the longest-range engagement of the operation at 350 kms, neutralises the adversary's airborne early-warning platform, sending an unequivocal message: India detects first, decides first and destroy first.

The Indian Armed Forces' military might will also be on display with the BrahMos missile system, Akash weapon system and other weaponry, focusing on the resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' The long-range supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos, which was used to strike the Pakistan army’s bases during Operation Sindoor, surely serves as the centre of attraction for the parade.

India's indigenously developed third-generation Main Battle Tank (MBT), the Arjun, will also be on display. This is the first time the MBT Arjun will be on the Kartavya Path.

Apart from this, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase some of its path-breaking innovations. The systems are: Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM) and DRDO Tableau-‘Naval Technologies for Combat Submarines’.

The DRDO will showcase LR-AShM with a launcher during the parade. This weapon system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy. The LR-AShM is a Hypersonic Glide Missile capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads.

This hypersonic missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory with hypersonic speeds starting at Mach 10 and maintaining an average Mach 5.0 with multiple skips.

These systems will be a reminder to Pakistan that its misadventures will be responded to decisively and strongly, as Operation Sindoor is just on a hold, and can be launched when India desires.