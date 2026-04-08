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NewsIndiaMajor IED attack foiled in South Kashmir: 14 kg explosive neutralised by Army
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Major IED attack foiled in South Kashmir: 14 kg explosive neutralised by Army

The IED, packed with plastic explosives along with a primer, electric detonator, remote trigger, and batteries, was planted roadside in orchards near Zainapora. It was likely intended to target security forces' vehicles in South Kashmir. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Major IED attack foiled in South Kashmir: 14 kg explosive neutralised by ArmyCredit: File Photo/ANI

In a swift operation, alert troops of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) foiled a major terror plot by recovering and neutralising a powerful 14.3 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Zainapora-Chattergam road in South Kashmir early Wednesday morning.

The IED, packed with plastic explosives along with a primer, electric detonator, remote trigger, and batteries, was planted roadside in orchards near Zainapora. It was likely intended to target security forces' vehicles in South Kashmir, according to sources. During routine sanitization operations, the RR team spotted the suspicious object and called in bomb disposal squads, who safely neutralised the device, averting a potential tragedy.

"A major incident by terrorists to disturb peace in the area was averted," an Army spokesperson said, highlighting the vigilance of the troops. 

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The recovery reflects the ongoing threats from terrorists attempting to disrupt normalcy in the Valley ahead of the summer tourism season.

In response, RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF have intensified joint operations to track down those responsible for the foiled attempt. Searches continue in the orchards and surrounding villages.

This incident follows a pattern of recent IED threats in North Kashmir, where security forces have repeatedly thwarted similar plots through proactive measures.

Also read- J-K: Two government employees linked to LeT, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, dismissed from service

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