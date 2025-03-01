Bullet Train Project Update: In a major boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious bullet train project, the implementing agency National High-Speed Rail Corporation has not only completed installation of all five PSC long girder bridges in Gujarat but a total of 360 kms of the high-speed tracks of total 508kms are also ready. What is interesting that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Ahmedabad Railway Station Redevelopment Project on Saturday. The Railway minister shared that the Maharashtra section is also making significant progress, thus realizing the dream of completion of the project.

Addressing the two-and-a-half-year delay caused by permission issues with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Vaishnaw said that the the the NHSRCL is trying to make up for that delay as well. He further said that the Maharashtra section of the Bullet Train is progressing well, with 'almost 2 km of the undersea tunnel ready'.

The NHSRLC said on X that the Boisar Bullet Train Station is now taking shape. I said that the station's façade, inspired by the fishing nets of local Konkani fishermen, beautifully reflects the region’s cultural heritage.

The NHSRCL also said that five PSC bridges have been completed in Gujarat section. "The 260-meter-long PSC bridge near Kosamba, Surat district (Gujarat), spans over National Expressway-4, ensuring smooth connectivity between Surat and Bharuch Bullet Train stations. All five PSC bridges in Gujarat are now complete," it said.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, conducted his first inspection of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project on Saturday. He hailed the initiative as a crucial step toward India's infrastructural growth, emphasizing its role in employment generation, with nearly one lakh people engaged in the project.

"High-speed rail is the need of the hour, and this project is steering India towards 'Vikshit Bharat,' in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. While the progress in Gujarat is commendable, Maharashtra is experiencing slight delays due to pending land acquisition processes," Bittu stated.

Developed in collaboration with Japan, the Bullet Train project marks a significant milestone in India's railway modernization. It is set to enhance regional connectivity, drive economic growth, and generate employment in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The bullet train is expected to have a speed of 300kmph to 350kmph in India. The MAHSR corridor, linking major business hubs such as Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, runs through high-growth areas in both states. The total sanctioned cost of the project stands at Rs 1,08,000 crore.