Major push for SC/ST settlements: CM Rekha Gupta approves 146 projects worth Rs 85 crore

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched and laid the foundation for a series of development works under the SC/ST Improvement Scheme at a public event in Malkaganj Chowk, Timarpur. Announcing a major boost for these settlements, she said the government has approved 146 projects worth nearly ₹85 crore for SC/ST colonies, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ (Together with all, development for all, trust of all, and efforts by all). The Chief Minister underlined that Delhi’s strength does not lie only in its high-rise buildings, but in the neighborhoods where hardworking families live and build their futures.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Shri Ravindra Indraj Singh, Timarpur MLA Shri Surya Prakash Khatri, Model Town MLA Shri Ashok Goel, and other dignitaries. CM Gupta directed officials to fast-track pending formalities so that remaining projects can begin without delay. She shared that nine projects, completed at a cost of ₹4.12 crore, were inaugurated at the event. In addition, the foundation stone was laid for 64 new projects worth ₹38.63 crore, with work set to commence soon. These projects focus on practical, community-level needs, renovation of chaupal buildings, construction of roads, park development, sewer lines, and improvements to drinking water supply.

Reflecting on her government’s 357-day tenure, the Chief Minister said long-pending and stalled projects have been taken up on priority. “Development is now corruption-free. Funds that once disappeared into ‘Sheesh Mahals’ are now being spent directly on the people,” she said. She added that development projects worth ₹100 crore are being approved in each Assembly constituency. Across Delhi, new health centers, Atal canteens, schools, flyovers, and hospitals are being expanded. Special attention, she said, is being given to neglected lanes, drains, and parks in areas like Malkaganj and Timarpur. The government’s commitment, she emphasized, is to ensure that every family in Delhi—whether poor or well-off—has access to quality education and healthcare.

Speaking at the event, Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said the Delhi government, under CM Rekha Gupta’s leadership, is committed to taking development to the last person in the queue. He noted that in earlier years, limited budgets and incomplete execution meant that allocated funds were often underutilized. This year, however, the budget for such works has been significantly increased—from around ₹65 crore to nearly ₹200 crore.

He added that 32 categories of development works are being prioritized in these colonies, including community centers, chaupals, libraries, and skill training centers, so that Dalit, marginalized, and backward-class families can lead dignified lives and access better opportunities.

What the Scheme Covers

The scheme focuses on micro-level infrastructure development in colonies where the SC/ST population is 33 percent or higher. It includes road construction and strengthening, development of community centers and parks, laying sewer lines, and building or upgrading essential facilities such as libraries and dispensaries.

Nine Projects Inaugurated

Construction and renovation of the Jatav Samaj Chaupal in Najafgarh (₹62 lakh)

Renovation of the Valmiki Chaupal in Budhela village, Vikas Puri (₹31.65 lakh)

Renovation of the Sapera Basti Chaupal in Kondli (₹68 lakh)

Renovation of the SC/ST Chaupal in Hiran Kudna, Mundka area (₹33.9 lakh)

Development of parks and construction of boundary walls in Nangloi Phase-2 (₹24.82 lakh)

Construction of an RMC drain in Vishwas Nagar (₹41.35 lakh)

Community building in Patel Nagar (₹28.62 lakh)

CC pavement and drainage works in Gokulpuri (₹47.57 lakh and ₹74.94 lakh)