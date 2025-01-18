Major Push To Rural India: PM Modi To Distribute 65 Lakh Property Cards Today

Marking a historic achievement in the empowerment of rural India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute 65 lakh property cards in more than 50,000 villages across the country under the SVAMITVA Scheme on Saturday, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said. The Prime Minister will preside over the e-distribution of SVAMITVA Property Cards through video conference.

The event will span 10 states—Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh—and two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said that the occasion will also witness a major milestone in the preparation of nearly 2.25 crore property cards under the scheme.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also interact with select beneficiaries and deliver a nationwide address.

A large number of citizens will participate in the physical distribution of property cards in various events that will be organized in over 230 districts. It is expected that around 13 Union Ministers will physically join the function from designated locations across the country to oversee the regional distribution ceremony of the property cards.

Launched on April 24, 2020 (National Panchayati Raj Day) by the Prime Minister, the SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide a “Record of Rights” to property owners in rural Abadi areas using drone and GIS technology. A total of 67,000 sq km of Rural Abadi Land valued at Rs.132 lakh crore have been surveyed under the scheme.

The SVAMITVA Scheme has achieved remarkable progress, with drone surveys completed in 3.17 lakh villages across India. This includes full saturation in the Union Territories of Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Delhi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, as well as the States of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

In addition, property cards have been generated for all inhabited villages in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Goa, highlighting significant advancements in implementation.