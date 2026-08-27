/Major reshuffle in Jammu & Kashmir Police: 14 officers transferred; Sujit Kumar appointed Kashmir Zone IG, Tejinder Singh takes over Jammu zone

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered the transfer and posting of 14 police officers, including several senior IPS and JKPS officers, with immediate effect.
The transfers were issued by the Home Department under Government Order No. 438-Home of 2026, dated August 27, 2026, in the interest of administration.
As per the official order:
Shri M.K. Sinha, IPS (AGMUT:1996): ADG HQ, has been transferred and posted as ADG CID J&K, replacing Shri Nitish Kumar, IPS.
Shri Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1999): ADG CID J&K, has been transferred and posted as ADG Armed Police J&K, filling an available vacancy.
Shri Uttam Chand, IPS (AGMUT:2002): IGP (Police Operations & Services), Police Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as IGP Railways, J&K, replacing Shri Vivek Gupta, IPS. He will also continue to hold additional charge as IGP (Police Operations & Services), Police Headquarters, until further orders.
Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS (AGMUT:2004): IG Jammu Zone, has been transferred and posted as IG HQ, J&K, filling an available vacancy.
Shri Sujit Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:2007): IG Security, J&K, has been transferred and posted as IG Kashmir Zone, filling an available vacancy.
Shri Vivek Gupta, IPS (AGMUT:2007): IGP Railways, J&K, has been transferred and posted as IGP Security, J&K, replacing Shri Sujit Kumar, IPS.
Shri Tejinder Singh, IPS (AGMUT:2008): IG CID J&K, has been transferred and posted as IG Jammu Zone, replacing Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS.
Shri Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS (AGMUT:2009): Has been designated as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Shri Mubassir Latifi Ameer, IPS (AGMUT:2011): DIG (Personnel), PHQ, holding additional charge as DIG Training, PHQ, has been transferred and posted as DIG IR Kashmir, filling an available vacancy.
Shri Sahil Sarangal, IPS (AGMUT:2017): SSP Handwara, has been transferred and posted as SSP Pulwama, filling an available vacancy.
Shri Sunny Gupta, IPS (AGMUT:2020): Addl. SP Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as SSP Kishtwar, replacing Shri Naresh Singh.
Shri Tahir Saleem Khan, JKPS (2001): SO to IG Kashmir Zone, has been transferred and posted as SSP Handwara, replacing Shri Sahil Sarangal, IPS.
Shri Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, JKPS (2004): SSP SCW Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as SO to IG Kashmir Zone, replacing Shri Tahir Saleem Khan.
Shri Naresh Singh, JKPS (2004): SSP Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as SSP Rajouri, filling an available vacancy.
The order was issued by command of the Lieutenant Governor and signed by Chandraker Bharti, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department.
This major reshuffle brings key leadership changes to both the Kashmir and Jammu Zones, alongside reorganization in the CID, Security, Railways, Armed Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, and several district-level police formations.
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