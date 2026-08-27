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  • /Major reshuffle in Jammu & Kashmir Police: 14 officers transferred; Sujit Kumar appointed Kashmir Zone IG, Tejinder Singh takes over Jammu zone

Major reshuffle in Jammu & Kashmir Police: 14 officers transferred; Sujit Kumar appointed Kashmir Zone IG, Tejinder Singh takes over Jammu zone

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the transfer and posting of 14 senior IPS and JKPS officers, reshuffling key positions across the CID, Security, Armed Police, Railways, Anti-Corruption Bureau and Jammu and Kashmir police zones.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Major reshuffle in Jammu & Kashmir Police: 14 officers transferred; Sujit Kumar appointed Kashmir Zone IG, Tejinder Singh takes over Jammu zone
Image Credit: ANI

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Major reshuffle in Jammu & Kashmir Police: 14 officers transferred; Sujit Kumar appointed Kashmir Zone IG, Tejinder Singh takes over Jammu zone
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