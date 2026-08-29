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Major security breach in Kolkata jail: 3 mobile phones, cash seized from American Centre attack mastermind's cell

Kolkata Police seize three mobile phones, Wi-Fi devices, and ₹31,000 cash from the Presidency Jail cell of 2002 American Centre attack mastermind Aftab Ansari.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Major security breach in Kolkata jail: 3 mobile phones, cash seized from American Centre attack mastermind's cell
Image Credit: IANS. Visual of Presidency Jail and 2002 American Centre attack mastermind Aftab Ansari.

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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