Major strike on narco-terrorism: Properties worth Rs 5 crore attached under NDPS Act

In an intensified crackdown against narcotics networks, Srinagar Police has attached multiple immovable properties worth approximately Rs 5 crore belonging to individuals involved in drug trafficking and related unlawful activities across Srinagar and adjoining districts. Srinagar Police attached two residential properties comprising a single-storey and a double-storey house belonging to Bilal Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh and Aneek Ahmad Sheikh S/o Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Larbal Beerwah, Budgam, who are involved in FIR No. 37/2024 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Saddar Srinagar.

The properties, valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, were attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act after completion of due legal formalities. In another major action, Srinagar Police attached a double-storeyed residential house belonging to Suhaib Farooq Khan S/o Farooq Ahmad Khan R/o Mini Colony, Chanapora, who is involved in FIR No. 15/2023 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chanapora.

The property, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act vide Attachment Order No. 02/2026 issued by Police Station Chanapora.

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Continuing its crackdown, Srinagar Police attached a three-storeyed residential house with an attic belonging to Mohsin Ibrahim Naqash S/o Mohammad Ibrahim Naqash R/o Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, involved in FIR No. 42/2026 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Saddar Srinagar.

The property, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act in the presence of the Naib Tehsildar Rambagh and respectable locals, ensuring transparency and due legal process.

In yet another major action, Srinagar Police attached a three-storeyed residential house belonging to Farhan Manzoor Pandit S/o Manzoor Pandit R/o Kursoo, Rajbagh, involved in FIR No. 18/2026 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Rajbagh.

The attached property has an estimated market value of approximately Rs 50 lakh and was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

Additionally, Police Station Karan Nagar attached a double-storeyed residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Rather S/o Farooq Ahmad Rather R/o Patoo Mohalla Ajas, Bandipora, involved in FIR No. 01/2025 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 111 of the BNS.

In a separate action, Srinagar Police attached a double-storeyed residential house situated at Bakshiabad, Bemina, belonging to Abid Hassan Dar S/o Gh. Hassan Dar, involved in FIR No. 18/2022 of Police Station Batamaloo under Sections 8/21, 29, and 27-A of the NDPS Act and Sections 468, 471, and 473 of the IPC.

The property, valued at approximately Rs 1.7 crore, was attached under Sections 68-F(1) and 68-E of the NDPS Act for the alleged forfeiture of illegally acquired property.

Investigations in these cases revealed that the attached properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking. Acting under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally attached these assets as part of sustained efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug peddlers and narcotics networks.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Padyatra’ in Shopian, where people from different sections of society pledged to eliminate narco-terrorism and drug trafficking from every corner of the Union Territory.

Addressing a massive gathering, the LG said voices from every town, village, and locality are now rising together against drug smugglers and narco-terror elements. He added that the campaign, which started 43 days ago in Jammu, has transformed into a powerful mass movement across the Union Territory.

LG Sinha reiterated that any official or public representative found linked with drug networks or supporting the narcotics trade would face strict legal action.

“Even the slightest trace of involvement in the drug network within the system will be removed mercilessly and without hesitation,” he said. “We have intensified the crackdown and will continue action until the narco-smuggling network is completely destroyed.”

He informed that during the past 43 days, authorities have registered 797 FIRs and arrested 894 drug smugglers and peddlers. As many as 59 traffickers were booked under PIT-NDPS provisions, while 81 illegal properties raised through drug money were demolished.

The administration has also attached 101 immovable properties and seized assets worth crores linked to narcotics networks. Additionally, 457 driving licences have been suspended, recommendations have been made for cancellation of passports of 22 smugglers, and the registration of 606 vehicles linked to drug trafficking has been proposed for cancellation.

A total of 5,641 medical stores were inspected during the drive, resulting in the suspension or cancellation of licences of 268 drug stores, while FIRs were registered against six establishments.