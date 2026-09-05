/Major success for security forces in Kashmir: 3rd terrorist of notorious 4-member LeT module eliminated

Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified the terrorist killed in Operation Ashdar in the mountains of Yousmarg as Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) cadre Yasir, alias Abu Talha.
According to security sources, Yasir was part of a high-profile four-member LeT terror group that had been active in Jammu and Kashmir since early 2023. The module comprised three Pakistani nationals and one local terrorist. With two members previously neutralized, Yasir becomes the third terrorist from the group to be killed, while the search for the fourth remaining member continues.
Yasir and his associates were allegedly involved in planning or executing multiple major terror attacks across Jammu and Kashmir. Sources indicate his involvement in the following key incidents:
Dhera Ki Gali Ambush (December 21, 2023): An attack on Indian Army vehicles in which four soldiers were killed in action and three others sustained injuries.
Poonch IAF Convoy Attack (May 4, 2024): An ambush on an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy in Poonch district, resulting in the death of one IAF personnel and injuries to four others.
Gagangir Construction Camp Attack (October 20, 2024): An assault on a tunnel construction camp near Sonamarg in Ganderbal district, which claimed the lives of seven individuals, including a local doctor and migrant workers.
Bota Pathri Attack (October 24, 2024): Firing on an Army vehicle moving toward Nagin Post in the Affarwat range near Gulmarg, in which two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed, and three others were injured. Investigations linked Yasir to this attack as well.
With Yasir's neutralization, three members of this module have now been eliminated, while one remains at large.
The joint cordon-and-search operation—conducted by the Indian Army (Chinar Corps), Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF—began on Thursday, September 3, 2026, and extended into Friday. It was launched following specific intelligence regarding the movement of a suspected terrorist group from the Pakherpora area of Pulwama toward Yousmarg in Budgam district.
The engagement took place near Ashdar Gali, a remote, high-altitude, densely forested mountain pass in the Pir Panjal range. Troops detected suspicious activity during the search. When challenged, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a fierce gunfight. The Army confirmed yesterday that one terrorist was neutralized at the scene, and an AK-series rifle alongside other war-like stores were recovered.
Today, the Jammu and Kashmir Police officially confirmed the identity of the neutralized terrorist on their X handle, releasing his photograph with the message:
“You Can Run But You Can't Hide! The terrorist neutralized during Op Ashdar has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar-e-Taiba.”
Security forces are continuing sanitization and search operations across the rugged terrain of the Pir Panjal mountains to trace any remaining terrorists in the region. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to strengthen the cordon.
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