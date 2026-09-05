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Major success for security forces in Kashmir: 3rd terrorist of notorious 4-member LeT module eliminated

Jammu and Kashmir Police identified the terrorist killed in Operation Ashdar as Pakistani LeT cadre Yasir alias Abu Talha, the third member of a four-member terror group to be neutralised as security forces continue searching for the remaining operative.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Major success for security forces in Kashmir: 3rd terrorist of notorious 4-member LeT module eliminated

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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