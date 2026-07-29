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major-success-for-security-forces-large-cache-of-arms-ammunition-recovered-in-kulgam-joint-operation

Security forces recovered a massive cache of arms, including AK-56 rifles, Chinese pistols, and grenades, during a joint search in Kulgam, South Kashmir.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
major-success-for-security-forces-large-cache-of-arms-ammunition-recovered-in-kulgam-joint-operation
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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