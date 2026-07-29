/major-success-for-security-forces-large-cache-of-arms-ammunition-recovered-in-kulgam-joint-operation

In a significant operational success, security forces on Wednesday recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during a planned joint search operation in the Tantrypora–Sursunoo orchard area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
The operation was launched after the Jammu and Kashmir Police received specific and credible intelligence inputs indicating the presence of hidden weapons and explosives in the area. Acting swiftly on this information, a coordinated joint team comprising Kulgam Police, the Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the 18 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) moved into the orchard belt to conduct a thorough search.
During the intensive combing of the Tantrypora–Sursunoo orchards, the security forces successfully located and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition that had been carefully concealed. The seized material includes:
• One AK-56 series rifle
• Two Chinese-made pistols
• 13 hand grenades
• Two AK-56 rifle magazines
• One pistol magazine
• 131 rounds of ammunition
• Other military stores, including under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) components
All the recovered items were promptly seized by the joint team. Officials confirmed that a detailed investigation has been initiated to establish the origin of the cache and its intended use.
The search operation remained ongoing in the surrounding areas to ensure that no additional arms, ammunition, or other suspicious material had been left hidden.
Police have registered a formal case in connection with the recovery, and further investigations are currently underway. The successful recovery underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-based joint operations by the police, Army, and central forces in disrupting potential threats in the region.
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