Major Terror Alert In Punjab, Haryana: Intelligence Agencies Warn Of Possible IED Attacks By Pak-Backed Khalistani Groups

The Punjab Police have been cracking down on Khalistani and Babbar Khalsa terrorists in the last few months. Now, based on inputs received from arrested operatives and intel sources, there are threats of major terror attack in Punjab. Intelligence agencies have sounded a major terror alert warning of possible IED blasts and coordinated attacks by Khalistani terrorist organisations during the festive season.

According to top intelligence sources, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s ISI, is allegedly planning a large-scale terror strike in Punjab. The alert, issued during a high-level meeting of central security agencies, states that Punjab Police establishments and force headquarters could be potential targets. Officials said that terrorists have previously targeted police infrastructure in the state, and recent intelligence inputs suggest a renewed attempt to attack such installations.

BKI’s Plot Exposed

According to reports, the intelligence community has uncovered a major conspiracy by BKI to carry out blasts targeting Punjab Police offices. The threat assessment was shared among both central and state-level security forces, prompting an immediate tightening of security in sensitive zones, particularly in border districts.

Central agencies have urged heightened vigilance at all police stations, government offices, and crowded public places, especially during upcoming festivals.

Recent Arrests

The alert follows crucial revelations made during the interrogation of two suspected terrorists arrested from Kurukshetra, Haryana, two days ago. The accused, identified as Gurwinder alias Gaggu (19) of Shasha Gujaran and Sandeep (22) of Patiala, Punjab, were allegedly operating under the guidance of handlers based abroad.

According to central agency sources, the arrested duo was instructed to carry out a grenade attack on a police station or post in either Punjab or Kurukshetra district. Haryana Police reportedly recovered hand grenades from their possession, believed to have been smuggled across the border from Pakistan.

Security Measures

Both suspects are currently under interrogation by central agencies, who are working to trace their handlers and uncover wider terror links. Investigators suspect the duo was part of a larger terror module tasked with destabilizing the region ahead of national festivals. Security forces in Punjab have been placed on maximum alert, with increased patrolling, deployment of additional personnel near police establishments, and checks on movement along border areas.

Rising Cross-Border Terror Concerns

In recent months, Indian intelligence agencies have recorded a surge in cross-border smuggling of arms and explosives, including through drone deliveries from Pakistan. Officials believe groups like Babbar Khalsa are attempting to revive dormant Khalistani terror networks using new recruits from within Punjab. The latest alert underscores the growing threat of ISI-backed radical groups exploiting social and political fault lines in the state.

Amid the ongoing festive season, Punjab Police and central agencies have jointly launched a statewide counter-terror grid, intensifying surveillance and intelligence operations. Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.