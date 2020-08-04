हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Major tragedy averted as security forces defuse IED on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

Security forces averted a major tragedy on Tuesday (August 4) when an IED was detected by a road opening party on Srinagar-Baramullah Highway in Jammu and Kashmir.  According to security forces, the improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by suspected terrorists in Tappar village of Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Major tragedy averted as security forces defuse IED on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

A top police official said “During routine patrolling 29 RR jawans have found suspicious material likely an IED at Tappar village on highway under the culvert. The IED was later defused by bomb disposal squad of Indian Army."

The IED was detected by road opening party near a petrol pump in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch District on Tuesday morning. Public Relations Officer, Defence Jammu told ANI that Pakistani forces initiated small arms firing and shelling with mortars on Tuesday.

