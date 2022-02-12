Major tragedy averted in Jammu & Kashmir, 4 Al-Badr terrorists, 3 terrorist associates arrested

The Jammu Kashmir police said a major tragedy was averted as security forces timely busted a terror module. The terrorists were planning a big attack on security forces in the coming days in north Kashmir.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) North Kashmir Udhay Bhaskar said, “Four Al-Badar terrorists and their three associates have been attested along with warlike store."

Udaya Bhaskar in a joint press conference of police and other security forces said that the module was planning to attack in the coming days.

DIG further elaborated that in two different operations four terrorists and three terrorists' associates were arrested in a joint operation by Army, Police, and CRPF.

He said that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition and cash have been recovered from their possession and the operation was launched on specific information. "First three arrests were made and on their sustainable interrogation, more arrests were made by the joint team of security forces in two operations," the DIG said.

DIG further added, “So far during the investigation, it has been revealed that they were in touch with a Pakistan-based handler Yusuf Balochi aka Khursheed Ahmad a resident of Anantnag district of South Kashmir Anantnag who is presently living in Pakistan.

About their plans, he said that the group was planning to carry out a big attack on the security forces in the coming days, and with their timely arrest a major attack has been averted.

He said in north Kashmir the threat is not only active terrorists but also Narcotic smuggling and Narcotics terrorism he said that in the recent past heroine-like substances have been recovered and the work on narcotic terrorism is ongoing. In the recent past, at least five cases have been registered in narcotic terrorism cases.

The case on people involved in the terror module is registered and further investigation is going on police hopes that they will get further leads soon and there much possibility that more arrested are made and more arms ammunition recovery can't be also ruled out.

It has been a very successful year for security since January this year. Security forces have managed to kill 25 terrorists including 8 Pakistani terrorists until now in 14 anti-terror operations besides 14 active terrorists were arrested alive, and 20 terrorist associates were also arrested including today's operation.

