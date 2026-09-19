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Mamata’s Rejinagar candidate backs down on withdrawal, to contest bypolls

Chowdhury’s U-turn came on the final day of the nomination withdrawal process, adding another twist to the rapidly changing electoral situation in West Bengal.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Mamata’s Rejinagar candidate backs down on withdrawal, to contest bypolls
Image Credit: IANS

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Mamata’s Rejinagar candidate backs down on withdrawal, to contest bypolls
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