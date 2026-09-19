/Mamata’s Rejinagar candidate backs down on withdrawal, to contest bypolls

Following his initial decision to withdraw his nomination, Mamata-led Trinamool Congress candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury has now made a major U-turn and said he will contest the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll. Chowdhury said his decision came after a conversation with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following which he decided to remain in the electoral race.
Initialy Chowdhury, had announced his decision to withdraw his candidature. The development came a day after Sanchita Dey Pradhan, the faction’s candidate for the Nandigram bypoll, withdrew from the contest.
Chowdhury’s initial decision came amid the continuing dispute over the Trinamool Congress’ name and election symbol.
The Election Commission has frozen the party’s original name and ‘Jora Phool’ symbol amid the dispute between rival factions and allotted new names and symbols to the two groups for the upcoming bypolls. The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was assigned the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) and the ‘Football Player’ symbol.
Chowdhury had said the absence of the familiar party symbol and difficulties faced by party workers had made it difficult for him to campaign.
He had indicated that the new symbol would be difficult to establish among voters in a short period and announced that he would withdraw from the Rejinagar contest.
The Rejinagar Assembly bypoll is scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting set for October 9.
However, within hours of announcing his withdrawal, Chowdhury reversed his decision and said he would remain in the electoral race. He said he reconsidered his decision after speaking to Mamata Banerjee and after discussions with senior leaders of her faction.
“I am reversing my decision to withdraw my candidature at Mamata Banerjee’s behest. I will contest the election,” Chowdhury said.
Chowdhury’s U-turn came on the final day of the nomination withdrawal process, adding another twist to the rapidly changing electoral situation in West Bengal.
Reports also said that he received assurances regarding the security of party workers before deciding to continue with his campaign.
After the Nandigram withdrawal, Mamata Banerjee announced support for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in Nandigram. Pradhan was subsequently arrested in connection with a 2007 murder case, further altering the electoral contest in the constituency.
With Chowdhury now deciding to stay in the race, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction will continue to have a candidate in Rejinagar for the October 6 bypoll, despite the uncertainty surrounding the faction's new identity and election symbol.
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