Makar Sankranti To Begin On Chilly Note As IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert; Check Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Punjab and Haryana as cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places on Wednesday, January 14. Other affected states have been placed under a yellow alert, warning of continued cold weather and dense fog conditions.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Rajasthan, while cold day conditions are expected in parts of Uttarakhand. The hill state may also witness ground frost at isolated locations, further intensifying the chill.

The weather department has also cautioned about dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Odisha and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh, potentially impacting visibility during early morning hours.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Weather Update

For the national capital, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of cold conditions and fog. Delhi is expected to witness a mainly clear sky, with cold wave conditions at a few places. Shallow to moderate fog is likely during the morning hours.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is forecast to remain between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to dip to 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, keeping winter conditions severe.