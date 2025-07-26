'Make In India Weapons Keeping Terrorists Awake At Night,' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that weapons made in India played a major role in reducing terrorist hideouts to rubble. He added that these indigenous weapons are still keeping the masters of terrorism awake at night.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasized that the Government of India is strongly focusing on the "Make in India" initiative and Mission Manufacturing. He stated that everyone recently witnessed the power of "Make in India" during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at a public event in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi (or Tuticorin), after launching multiple development projects, PM Modi said, "Today, the Government of India is strongly emphasising Make in India and Mission Manufacturing. You all recently witnessed the power of Make in India during Operation Sindoor. The weapons made in India played a major role in reducing terrorist hideouts to rubble. Weapons made in India are still keeping the masters of terrorism awake at night."