PM MODI

'Make In India Weapons Keeping Terrorists Awake At Night,' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that weapons made in India played a major role in reducing terrorist hideouts to rubble. He added that these indigenous weapons are still keeping the masters of terrorism awake at night. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Make In India Weapons Keeping Terrorists Awake At Night,' Says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Screen grab of a video: ANI)

Prime Minister Modi also emphasized that the Government of India is strongly focusing on the "Make in India" initiative and Mission Manufacturing. He stated that everyone recently witnessed the power of "Make in India" during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at a public event in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi (or Tuticorin), after launching multiple development projects, PM Modi said, "Today, the Government of India is strongly emphasising Make in India and Mission Manufacturing. You all recently witnessed the power of Make in India during Operation Sindoor. The weapons made in India played a major role in reducing terrorist hideouts to rubble. Weapons made in India are still keeping the masters of terrorism awake at night."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

