‘Making lot of money with India’: Trump says trade deal with ‘good friend’ PM Modi soon

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the United States and India would soon reach a trade agreement, while describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "good friend."

Speaking to the reporters at White House, Trump said on Thursday, "For years, India took advantage of the United States. They charged us tremendous tariffs and paid nothing. Now it is the exact reverse and we are making a lot of money with India. But we will get to a deal because I like your Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) a lot; he is a good friend of mine, and we get along well. We have a good relationship."

On Tuesday (local time), the United States announced a fresh slew of additional tariffs of 10 per cent and an additional duty of 12.5 per cent on imports from several major global economies, claiming that investigations have revealed goods being imported from 60 countries are produced via forced labour.

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The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) identified 54 economies, including India, that it said have not adequately prohibited or enforced bans on the import of goods made with forced labour. The list also includes countries such as Australia, China, Israel, Japan, Qatar, and Russia, as well as Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

According to the USTR, economies that have already enacted measures banning imports produced with forced labour, or have pledged to introduce such restrictions under trade agreements, could be subject to an additional 10 per cent tariff. Economies without such measures may face a higher additional duty of 12.5 per cent.

The proposal also introduces a textile-specific mechanism that would permit a designated quantity of apparel and textile imports from certain economies to enter the United States at a reduced tariff rate under Section 301.

According to the USTR, the proposed action is being taken under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows measures to be taken over 60 economies over their acts, policies and practices related to the failure to what it called impose and prohibit goods produced with forced labour--calling it unreasonable and a burden on US commerce.

The USTR also identified six economies, including the European Union, Pakistan, and Canada, for allegedly failing to adequately enforce existing prohibitions on the import of goods produced through forced labour.

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